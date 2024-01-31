NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the New Jersey Devils

Will the Calgary Flames go to Noah Hanifin and say…. ?

Sportsnet: Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Banner Week for Controversial Calls episode on the Calgary Flames and pending UFA Noah Hanifin.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “There’s gonna be a lot of teams making some decisions here. Like I said on the air, I think Calgary is gonna go to (Noah) Hanifin and say, ‘wherever you’re lying on the beach, just think about, are ya, are ya staying or are you going?’ Like I think that’s one of the things that they’re going to talk about there.”

New Jersey Devils GM on two pending free agents in Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer

James Nichols of New Jersey Devils Now: Tyler Toffoli is a New Jersey Devils pending UFA forward, and Dawson Mercer is a RFA forward them.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said they have time with Mercer’s camp and that they haven’t spoken yet.

“He’s a young player that obviously we would love to continue to work with for the next bunch of years. So again, I haven’t had a conversation with his agent.”

Last offseason Toffoli said he wanted to say. Fitzgerald said he’s spoken with Toffoli agents multiple times and they will sit down soon.

“With Tyler, I’ve had multiple conversations with his agent,” Fitzgerald continued. “I think we’re probably going to sit down here at some point before the (All-Star) break or after the break, (potentially) in the break just to see where he’s at. What’s he thinking, where he’s at? And then, we’ll talk about, if there’s a marriage here moving forward. I like Tyler Toffoli. I think he’s been a really good add for our team because of his professionalism and his winning pedigree, but it is a business.”

The 32-year old Toffoli will be looking for term but the Devils may look at less term.