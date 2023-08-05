NHL Rumors: New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins Tidbits

The Realities Of The New York Islanders

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic (mailbag): Alright, so the thought process with the New York Islanders is that at some point Ross Johnston will be moved. If there is a taker, that would free up $1.1 million in salary. It’s either that or the “enforcer” gets buried again in Bridgeport.

After that and the Bo Horvat plus Mathew Brazil chemistry, this comes down to Lane Lambert. Can Lambert motivate this roster properly? Too many times, the Islanders came out lethargic or worse at the most inopportune times. Think back to last year’s playoff against Carolina which featured several examples.

Now, the reality is that his seat could get warm to hot and rather quickly. This Islanders team has higher expectations and will not stand pat especially if the season starts to fall apart around them. Then, there is the power play. Who do the New York Islanders park in front of the net and can they get faster on the man advantage?

These are all questions which do not have easy answers for the Islanders. Goaltending and defense are very good but consistent scoring has been the missing link.

Do we see Johnny Boychuk take more of a role among the assistant coaches? That could benefit New York. Some argument exists that John MacLean may be in trouble too.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: So, the Pittsburgh Penguins seem to have a lot of rumors swirling now. Add in the injury to Jake Guentzel and it seems Kyle Dubas has upped the urgency that much more. For one, the pursuit of Erik Karlsson seems to be cranking up.

Again unlike a team like the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh possesses a good deal of offense but needs more defense and goaltending. Signing Drew O’Connor meant the clock starts. Is a trade on the horizon at long last?

Buying out Mikael Granlund and placing Guentzel on the LTIR creates almost enough space to make a move work. There may need to be some more movement of dollars but remember Pittsburgh can go 10% over the salary cap before the season starts.

Currently, the Penguins are $1.6 million over the cap. It would not take long to work something out but again the clock is ticking.