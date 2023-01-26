NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Edmonton Oilers

Lamoriello will add but not at any price

David Pagnotta: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: “I think if we can make ourselves better, whether it been yesterday or the day before or today or tomorrow, we will definitely do that. What the price you have to add – you have to make sure that whatever you add is not subtracting.”

What position will the Oilers be looking to strengthen at the trade deadline?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The play of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais and Philip Broberg leading up to the March 3rd trade deadline will go a long-way in determining what the Edmonton Oilers will be looking to add at the deadline. All three are also waiver eligible.

If Broberg can play his way into being a consistent top-four, or at least a regular contributor, they may not have to go out and acquire an impact defenseman.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun may be the perfect fit for the Oilers but they don’t like the asking and probably don’t want to include Broberg.

Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov has been targeted by the Oilers, with Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens being another option.

Finding some help upfront could become the Oilers’ top priority. A right winger may be an area of need, but a centerman may become more of a priority if they decide they want to have Leon Draisaitl on the wing with Connor McDavid on 5v5.

Someone like Bo Horvat or Jonathan Toews could be second or third-line options. The asking price for Horvat is really high and the Blackhawks would need to retain salary on Toews.

Trade chips could include their first-round pick and prospects like Xavier Bourgault and Reid Schaefer. A roster player would likely need to be moved as well to even our the salaries. Warren Foegele ($2.75 million) and Jesse Puljujarvi ($3 million) are roster trade candidates.

Frank Seravalli reported that Derek Ryan could become a trade candidate, but the Oilers are considering extending him.