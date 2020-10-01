NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders

Arthur Staple of The Athletic (Q&A): Again, Lou Lamoriello faces many questions as the New York Islanders offseason commences. The biggest problem for the general manager is this. In order to make a big signing or move, New York has to subtract someone they need. So, is that addition greater than what is lost basically?

Lou Lamoriello must shed the contracts of Andrew Ladd and Johnny Boychuk for starters. That should be easy to do. Even Leo Komarov appears quite expendable. After that, this is where scenarios go gray.

What can the general manager bring in that preserves his team’s core values best? Taylor Hall signing would likely mean the demise of the fourth line for example. Lou Lamoriello will be looking for an in-house solution first. The hope is development springs a Wahlstrom and maybe another prospect into the mix.

New York also has to count on Ryan Pulock developing further and trying to find someone to take Nick Leddy‘s contract off their hands. If they cannot do the latter, it is not critical but would be helpful. With all of the RFA’s to sign, any cap space freed up is beneficial.

The first week or two of this off-season will be of utmost importance to Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders

Some NHL musings of a Toronto kind and more

Kevin McGran of The Star (mailbag): Toronto pursuing Alex Pietrangelo is very clear because of their defensive deficiencies. The team was again exposed defensively. Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci likely will not be back. Does Toronto look at a Kevin Shattenkirk as a stopgap perhaps? With limited cap space, that type of scenario seems plausible.

Kyle Dubas is not trading Mitch Marner so let’s stop there.

Finally, with what is going on in other markets, that did take away from ratings for this year’s Stanley Cup. Hockey is intensely local but the pandemic took a decent bite as well. It will be interesting to see what happens next in Pittsburgh, Arizona, and Florida. Those three markets could help shape this offseason.