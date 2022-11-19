NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Washington Capitals

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Could the New York Islanders be a fit a Bo Horvat?

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The missing piece for the New York Islanders could be Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Bo Horvat.

The 27-year-old will be looking for a raise from his $5.5 million cap hit and is on fire to start the season. The Canucks are still saying they want to re-sign him but they didn’t even meet with his agent when they were in the same city.

Elliotte Friedman reported the Islanders scouted the Canucks a few weeks ago.

The Islanders acquiring Horvat would depend on him signing an extension.

Trading the struggling Anthony Beauvillier ($4.15 million) or Josh Bailey ($5 million) would potentially free up some more cap space.

Adding a top-four defenseman is another need for the Islanders.

Would a package of Aatu Raty, William Dufour, Beauviller or Bailey and a few picks work? If the Canucks take Bailey, the Islanders would need to include a first. If not, a second and third could be enough.

Potential offer: Josh Bailey, William Dufour, 2023 first-round and 2023 fourth-round pick for Horvat.

Are Connor McMichael‘s days in Washington numbered?

Sammi Silber of WSH Hockey Now: Washington Capitals 21-year-old forward Connor McMichael has been a healthy scratch this season after putting up 18 points in 68 games last season. He has no points and only one shot in five games.

Does there come a point in time when his name comes up in trade talks?

The Capitals could use some scoring help, and since McMichael is a former first-round pick, is still young with a top-six upside, and he could hold some trade value.

Last month head coach Peter Laviolette said there was no plan to send McMichael to the AHL.

“No. He’s here. He’s part of our 23 right now. Things always change from guys going into the lineup or somebody gets injured or decisions in the roster that have to be made. There haven’t been any decisions and there hasn’t been any conversations about that right now,” head coach Peter Laviolette explained. “We’re, we got a roster going that we’re happy with. I’m sure it’s tough sitting out. Every player wants to play and that’s a good thing. He’s just got to keep working hard and wait for his chance.”