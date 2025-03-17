NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Islanders and Kyle Palmieri getting close, Blackhawks will talk again soon to Ryan Donato

TSN: The New York Islanders and forward Kyle Palmieri are getting close to finalizing a contract extension, according to Pierre LeBrun.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ryan Donato held some contract extension talks on deadline day. They have since taken a bit of a break but are expected to resume those talks soon.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) Chris Johnston said that the Toronto Maple Leafs want to re-sign pending UFA Mitch Marner but he seems a little hesitant. There are numerous reasons why Marner and the Pittsburgh Penguins would make sense – they have the cap space, relationship with Kyle Dubas and Sidney Crosby, still young at 27, and it’s likely Evgeni Malkin‘s final season and they need star power.

On the other side, it hasn’t sounded like Dubas is going to make a big splash this offseason, and things could be pointing to getting another high draft pick next year, and then start making a play for the 2026-27 season. It may not make sense to spend big on Marner under this plan.

There is also the question of, would Marner even want to come to Pittsburgh given the state of the team?

The Penguins have plenty of draft picks and get the sense that they’ll flip some to acquire young NHL players or to move up in the draft.

Believe that the Penguins will trade defenseman Erik Karlsson this offseason and don’t think that they’ll need to attach draft picks/assets to move him. If the Penguins were to retain $3 million, that would put Karlsson at $7 million for two years. That should net a decent return.

NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Devils Were Paying a Premium for Rickard Rakell

If goaltender Tristan Jarry finishes the year strong, maybe there is a team that will take a chance on him. If they can’t trade him, though unlikely, he could be their starter next season.

