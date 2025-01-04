NHL Rumors: New York Islanders – To Stand Pat or Move Some Pieces

The Fourth Period: (youtube) David Pagnotta on the “Latest” on the New York Islanders, and how they’ll wait until close to the deadline to determine whether they’ll hold pat or look to move some pieces, mainly Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “… They’re 13th in the Eastern Conference. They’re healthier, but again, struggle to find consistency in some of the names that we’re hearing in some of the chatter, Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri. Do we think Lou Lamorillo is going to have to do something here ahead of the trade deadline?

Pagnotta: “I think he’s going to wait to see exactly what his team is made of. Yes, they’re 13th. They’re not significantly far points-wise, but they’ve got a big hill to climb if they want to get into playoff contention.

If a month from now after the Four Nations tournament, if they look at their club and say, ‘Okay, we’ve got a legitimate shot at making the postseason,’ I think Lou might hold firm. But if they remain in the same position, they will continue to generate interest from these players. Teams have already reached out. They’ve expressed interest.

Both of these guys, Palmieri and Nelson, based on how they’re playing, can generate first-round draft picks in packages for each guy. This is a good opportunity for the Islanders to pivot a little bit on the season, collect some strong assets, get some young prospects back in the cupboard, fill that up a little bit and be aggressive in the summer come free agency, which I think might be the plan for the New York Islanders who host the all star game next season. They’re going to want to have some good story lines tied to that as well.