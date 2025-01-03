NHL Rumors: Three Teams to Keep an Eye With Regards to a Jonathan Toews Comeback

Frank Seravalli: Multiple teams are interested in Jonathan Toews as he looks to make a comeback, and there are three teams to keep a close eye on who could be interested in the center.

Andi Petrillo: “And here’s a name a lot of people haven’t heard in a long time. What’s the latest on Jonathan Toews?”

Seravalli: “Well, Andy, it’s been almost two calendar years since we’ve seen Jonathan Toews on the ice. But I can tell you that there’s no shortage of teams whose interest was piqued over the holidays when Toews detailed his five-week healing journey in India, as he’s been suffering from chronic inflammatory response disorder

And so he’s feeling the best that he has in years, and hinted in that story that he might want to resume his NHL career.

Well, I can tell you that at this point, Jonathan Toews has indeed resumed skating. He’s feeling the best that he has in years, and he’s also back down to his playing weight.

I’m told that multiple teams expressed interest in Toews a potential return to his agent in Pat Brisson from CAA sports. They’re not entirely sure yet as to whether or not Toews might try and resume playing this year, in which case you’d have to be on a team’s reserve list by the trade deadline on March 7, or if this is something that will wait until next year.

But Andy, I’m going to give you three teams to keep an eye on if Jonathan Toews does decide to make a comeback bid. One of them is the Toronto Maple Leafs, a third-line center has been on Brad Trelivings Wish List all season long. The other would be the Winnipeg Jets, the hometown team for Jonathan Toews. And the third would be the Colorado Avalanche in desperate need of another center.

Three true, legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, all of whom would be interested to see what the three-time Stanley Cup winner and one of the most clutch players of his generation would still have left in the tank.”