NHL Rumors: New York Rangers And Brady Tkachuk

Vincent Mercogliano of LoHud Rangers: The New York Rangers and Chris Dury embraced chaos with the memo. Now, the fallout keeps coming. First, there was the Jacob Trouba trade and then there was the Igor Shesterkin extension on Friday evening.

The Rangers sent a message to the rest of the league for several reasons. For one, New York traded for an injured player (Urko Vaakanainen), who may play sometime next week.

New York was always going to pay Shesterkin what he wanted. That was the end game. The obstruction was Trouba and it was painfully obvious. Drury got lucky with Anaheim not retaining Trouba but essentially New York acquired a younger version of the same thing.

NHL Rumors: Rangers Sell Soul With Shesterkin Extension

New York committed huge cap for the next eight years for the services of their Russian goaltender. Will that get him out of his and the team’s slump? That remains to be seen. A franchise-altering trade for Brady Tkachuk appears to be on the backburner now.

Again, was Tkachuk ever in the plans anyway? That may be one to revisit for other teams in the area but not now.

Speaking Of Brady Tkachuk…

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators appear to be determine to win with Brady Tkachuk. A feeling of we are doing this to hell or high water permeates the Senators right now. Being around .500 and staring up at the playoff picture does not help.

For the rumors that came out on Friday, Brady Tkachuk eloquently pointed out what he thought of them.

The words complete hoses**t and total garbage were prevalent.

Well placed sources indicate this has never even been discussed.

All may not ultimately end well in Ottawa. However, it is clear that Steve Staios and the Senators are willing to go down with the ship. The problems run deep in the organization and player structure. Some will argue coaching and development also. Anyway, that is for another time and place.

One thing is clear. Brady Tkachuk is an Ottawa Senator into 2025. How long that lasts is truly up to him and Ottawa only.

