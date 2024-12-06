NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers Trade Tiers

Pittsburgh Penguins trade tiers

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to make some moves and they are sellers. They are looking to add young/future assets before the March 7th NHL Trade deadline. A current look at the Penguins trade tiers.

The ‘Untouchable’ division – Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin.

The ‘Please, if you wouldn’t mind, take this player’ division – Tristan Jarry, and Ryan Graves.

The ‘Good as gone’ division – Marcus Pettersson, and Rickard Rakell.

The ‘Sure, he’s available’ division – Alex Nedeljkovic, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari, Kevin Hayes, Matt Nieto, Matt Grzelcyk, Blake Lizotte, Valtteri Puustinen, Samuel Poulin, and Ryan Shea.

Four Nations Faceoff: Team Canada Goes Down a Familiar Route

The ‘We’d rather not, but everyone has a price’ division – Drew O’Connor, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass, and Jack St. Ivany.

The ‘Wildly unlikely’ division – Owen Pickering, Rutger McGroarty, and Joel Blomqvist.

The ‘Not until he says so’ division – Bryan Rust.

The ‘It’s really complicated, but we can talk’ division – Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang.

New York Rangers trade tiers

Peter Baugh of the Athletic: So the New York Rangers let other teams know that Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba could be available, but where could everyone else stand?

Not going anywhere – Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere.

Young, long-term pieces – Will Cuylle, Filip Chytil, Braden Schneider, Adam Edstrom, Brett Berard, and Victor Mancini.

Young potential trade chips – K’Andre Miller, and Kaapo Kakko.

Contract prohibitive – Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, and Vincent Trocheck,

Possible, but unlikely in-season – Jacob Trouba, and Chris Kreider.

Potential shakeup moves – Reilly Smith, Ryan Lindgren, and Jimmy Vesey.

What if he doesn’t re-sign? – Igor Shesterkin.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, NY Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, and Pittsburgh Penguins

Doesn’t make much sense – Jonathan Quick, Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones, Sam Carrick, Chad Ruhwedel, and Matt Rempe.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.