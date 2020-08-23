NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Florida Panthers – The Latest

Florida’s next general manager inherits real mess

Matt Larkin of Sports Illustrated (THN): A season with too many lapses from goaltending on out illustrates Florida’s problems even if the solutions seem obvious. The next general manager inherits a true dilemma or several.

The Anthony Beauvillier goal aside from Game 4 that Sergei Bobrovsky should have stopped, Florida’s problems run much deeper. It was a Panthers’ team, that from top to bottom, gave opposing teams too much space. The game was too wide open.

So, would letting their UFA’s go be a bad thing (Other UFA’s like Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug would be defensive upgrades)? The answer emphatically is no. Yes, this involves gambling on the future. On the other hand, Evgeni Dadonov and Mike Hoffman played defense at below an NHL level.

Then, there is the supposed financial cut. Is Florida under a budget? No one knows that answer even with reports suggesting they are. That would make any additional moves problematic. Basically, the next GM is between a rock and a hard place.

New York Rangers, the top pick, and the flat cap

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com: Alexis Lafreniere expects to be drafted in October by the New York Rangers. The winger is not that quintessential top center prospect like a Connor McDavid, etc. What if New York traded its top pick? The return would be intriguing.

The bottom line is John Davidson is likely open to any and all offers but it is August right now (or the normal NHL equivalent of late April / early May. Nothing concrete would be in the offer bin for a month or two.

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic: The flat salary cap impedes the New York Rangers and this involves buying out Henrik Lundqvist. Why? As it stands, no one is going to make a huge offer for Alexandre Georgiev. The market is not there.

The other problems are Anthony DeAngelo and Ryan Strome. Both had excellent seasons and enjoy leverage from that. New York paying them is a priority. After that money is spent out, it becomes a question of what is left. As for players like Jack Eichel, New York has no possible way to squeeze him in given his $10 million cap hit.