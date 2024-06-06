NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils

Igor Shesterkin Could Get a Historic Contract from the Rangers

Mollie Walker of the New York Post: Walker writes that New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is due for a contract extension on July 1.

Shesterkin was the Rangers best player in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and without his play, New York would not have made it to the Eastern Conference Final. Now, the question becomes what his extension looks like.

Walker notes, “There’s reason to believe that Shesterkin’s camp is aiming for as high as $12 million a year, which would be an NHL record-setting cap hit for a goaltender.”

NHL Rumors: Will Igor Shesterkin Become the Highest Paid Goalie in the NHL?

Carey Price sits at $10.5 million AAV, followed by Sergei Bobrovsky at $10 million AAV and then Andrei Vasilevskiy at $9.5 million AAV, so you can expect this Russian goalie to reset the market as the salary cap goes up. He will eat up about 13 to 14 percent of the cap.

When the Rangers held their locker clean-out day, Igor Shesterkin did not want to comment on his deal.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason. Shesterkin when asked: “Sorry, I don’t speak English.”

New Jersey Devils Could Move Their First-Round Pick

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: Morreale was at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, NY, and caught up with New Jersey Devils President and GM Tom Fitzgerald. They discussed the idea of the Devils moving their first-round draft to upgrade their team.

“If we feel it helps us now and in the foreseeable future, then, yes, I’m listening,” New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald told NHL.com on Monday during a break from interviews at the NHL Scouting Combine. “I haven’t gotten anything yet but the more I talk to teams, I say ‘Listen, I’m open to moving No. 10, but it’s going to have to be something (significant).'”

The Devils most significant need is goaltending, which was the main reason they missed the playoffs last season. Fitzgerald admits he is looking for a goalie and is in the market for one.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils To Explore A Jacob Markstrom Trade Once Again

He would like to add up front and on defense as well, but it will come down to cost, and the Devils might have to part with the pick as part of a package for a goaltender like Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros, or Linus Ullmark.