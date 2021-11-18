NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the 2022 Winter Olympics

Rangers shouldn’t rush to fill roster holes

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers have holes in their roster and have the salary cap space to help fill those holes.

GM Chris Drury shouldn’t be rushing out to make a trade for the sake of making a trade. Nothing needs to be done immediately as it’s not a buyers’ market at this time of the season.

What position/role do they look to replace? Sammy Blais (out for the season) had moved up to the top line, but do they now see if Alexis Lafreniere is ready to step up. So would they looking for a top-line winger or a physical one to play on the third line?

Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi has been assigned to the AHL. Would there be interest from either side to do a Vilardi for the rights to Vitali Kravtsov?

For now, Barclay Goodrow takes Blais’ spot, and Filip Chytil is rejoining the roster.

What would it take for the NHL/NHLPA pull out of the Olympics?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on what it would take for the NHL and NHLPA to pull out of the Olympics.