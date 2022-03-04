NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Rangers are eyeing….

TSN: Darren Dreger said the New York Rangers are targeting forwards J.T. Miller (Canucks) and Rickard Rakell (Ducks), and looking at defensemen as well.

“Chris Drury and the Rangers, given the opportunity, would like to bolster his blueline, so they are among the many suitors in on Montreal Canadiens’ defenceman Ben Chiarot three weeks before the deadline.”

DeBrincat and Strome on the Blackhawks rebuild

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat on the team’s plan for a rebuild: “He has a plan. He’s been around here for a while so he obviously knows what it takes to win … I want to be here and win championships and help this team win, so any part I can do, obviously I’m trying to do that.”



Ben Pope: Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome on the team’s rebuild and how he thinks it will affect him: “I guess we’ll find out. I’m not too sure. It’s not really up to me… keep working hard and let the chips fall where they may.”

Kane isn’t going anywhere at the deadline

TSN: According to Pierre LeBrun’s sources, Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson pulled Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury into a room before his press conference and told them that he was going to say are going to go through a rebuild.

“What it means for those guys remains to be seen. Patrick Kane is obviously the most interesting player in terms of what he can bring to another team. But my sense right now is, I don’t think the Blackhawks think that he’s at play before the March 21 deadline.

For one, Kane might not want to leave Chicago before the end of his deal in a year and a half. But even if he does, that’s more of a summer conversation considering his $10.5 million cap hit. “