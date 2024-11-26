NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Montreal Canadiens

The New York Rangers are looking to shake things up

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Rangers have let teams know that they are interested in shaking up their roster.

Among the options they would consider moving include forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: There is definitely some unrest within the Rangers right now and there are concerns about their core plateauing.

Sources reminded us that at this time of year, big trades are difficult and rare.

Emily Kaplan: “Followed up with calls to people around the Rangers. While this is stunning considering the team’s .658 win percentage, the names mentioned leads everyone to believe this is message sending. “No one should feel complacent” in NY right now.”

Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba might be on the trade block as the Rangers look to shake things up. #NYR pic.twitter.com/0f2mo0Eivv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 25, 2024

Mike Matheson would net the Montreal Canadiens a significant return if they want to move him

Sekeres and Price: Frankie Corrado on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson. He wouldn’t come cheap if the Canadiens decided to move him.

“It’s interesting because he plays a lot in Montreal. Like he leads their team in ice time. He plays their first power play. He’s on their first pair. He plays a lot of penalty kill. He leads their team and blocked shots. Like he does a lot for them.

And he has really loved, like, I got to talk to him a couple times, he has really loved being the go-to guy. Like the number one guy. He’s really relished that. And I think he’s done a good job of asserting himself where, you know, I think other times in his career, when he was a top poor guy, but not necessarily one of the go-to guys, he had a tendency to overcompensate in his game and try and do too much and make up for it.

I think he’s, he’s slotted well on that team in Montreal because of who they have around him. You know, they have a lot of young guys that haven’t really stepped up into that top role yet.

I think he’s, he’s a versatile defenseman. He’s, he’s a fairly trustworthy defenseman. He can skate like, like, you know, among the best defensemen as far as skaters in the league go.

It’s just is much does, like, does Montreal really want to move him? Because if they do move him, the return would have to be significant, I think, because he’s got that, that extra year left. And they would be depleting a blue line that really leans on him in a situation where they really value the mentorship of a guy like that.”

