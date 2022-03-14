NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators

Rangers should make their move now

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Rangers have the assets and should be making the move to get the player(s) they want.

If Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is not available, or if the Canucks want defenseman Braden Schneider, maybe turn their attention to Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell. If Rangers are dangling defenseman Nils Lundkvist, maybe the Rangers could try to land Hampus Lindholm.

The Rangers should keep their top prospects in case …

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers are not in a position where they should send a top prospect or two for a rental like Tomas Hertl. If they are they don’t re-sign Ryan Strome, they may need those trade chips to land a second-line center this offseason.

Primary trade targets could be Mark Scheifele (Jets) and Bo Horvat (Canucks) and Kirby Dach (Blackhawks) as a secondary target. If any become available, the Rangers will need assets.

If Strome is not re-signed by the March 21st trade deadline, the chances of him being back with the Rangers are reduced.

Senators have some free agents in play but the phone isn’t ringing off the hook

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre isn’t getting a lot of trade calls yet.

“The phone’s not ringing off the hook,” Dorion told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. “Everyone knows that we’re not in a playoff hunt, but we definitely do want to play some games that matter for us, as far as building our team.

“I think it’ll get business in the (nine) days but right now the phone’s not really ringing off the hook.”

Potential players the Senators could be willing to move include defensemen Josh Brown and Michael Del Zotto and forwards Chris Tierney and Zach Sanford.

The Senators are telling teams that call about Nick Paul and Anton Forsberg that they are keeping them for now. If Paul isn’t extended by March 21st, he could be moved. Forsberg is likely staying.

Dorion on their pending UFAs.

“On some impending UFA’s, we’ve talked to a couple of those agents and those players know that.

“We’d like them to be part of our group, we’re working on possible deals but we’re not going to say more than that.”