NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Buyout options for the New York Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano: One of Henrik Lundqvist or Alexandar Georgiev won’t be back with the New York Rangers next season. With the goalie market crowded this offseason, the offers may not be great.

They likely haven’t received any offers they’ve liked for Georgiev. Even if the Rangers retained half of Lundqvist’s $8.5 million salary, finding a trade wouldn’t be easy.

A Lundqvist buyout would carry a $5.5 million cap in 2020-21 and $1.5 million the following year. It would save them $3 million next year.

The buyout window is open from September 25th to October 8th. The Rangers are already paying out $7.5 million in buyouts.

Marc Staal has a year left on his deal at a $5.7 million cap hit. A buyout would cost them $3.567 million next year and $1.067 in 2021-22. It would save them $2.133 million next year.

A Brendan Smith buyout would cost them $2.783 million next year and $783,333 in 2021-22. It would save the Rangers $1.567 million next year. If the sent Smith to the AHL is would save them $1.075 million.

Canucks haven’t spoken with the Wild about Boeser

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Cancuks could use a defenseman like Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba. Canucks Brock Boeser is a from Minnesota and could be a great fit for the Wild.

Boeser is in the second year of his three year deal at $5.875 million per. He doesn’t think he’s going to dealt.

“I haven’t heard too much, honestly,” Boeser told reporters in an end-of-season video conference. “I don’t think I’m going to get traded. Obviously, rumours are going to happen and stuff is going to be out in the media. But I love Vancouver, I love the guys that I play with, I love the organization, the fans. I want to be a Canuck.”

Canucks GM Jim Benning said that he’s not trying to trade Boeser.

“Lots of GMs call us about our players,” Benning said. “I listen and sometimes we have a conversation. That’s my job as a GM. If I’m not listening to other GMs, then I’m not doing my job. But we’re not trying to trade Brock Boeser. I have not had a conversation with Minnesota about him.”

The Canucks are trying to re-sign their big three pending UFAs in Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Toffoli and Chris Tanev. They may need to move some salary out and could look to move Loui Eriksson ($6 million), Brandon Sutter ($4.375 million, Jordie Benn ($2 million) or Jake Virtanen ($1.25 million).