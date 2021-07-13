NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and Top Trade Candidates

Trading Buchnevich makes some sense for the Rangers

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: Have heard that New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich‘s name has come up but it’s not known if teams are just calling about him or if they put his name out there.

Buchnevich has played himself into a legit top-six winger and is a popular guy in the dressing room.

The 26-year old Buchnevich is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He’s a year away from unrestricted free agency and will be looking for something over $5 million.

“I expect some talks to come up,” Buchnevich’s agent, Todd Diamond, told The Athletic on Monday. “I expect the Rangers to qualify Pavel and then depending on whatever else Chris (Drury) is working on, that could potentially affect the way the contract may look or other issues.”

The Rangers have been linked to Jack Eichel and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Doubtful that a Buchnevich for Tarasenko deal makes sense as the Rangers already have right wingers in Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov.

Top 25 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 25 NHL trade targets this offseason.

1 Jack Eichel – Eichel said in an interview that it would be “really cool” one day to play for his hometown Boston Bruins.

2. Seth Jones – He has a 10-team no-trade clause and can tell others he’s not interested in signing long-term there.

3. Vladimir Tarasenko

4. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Not an easy contract to move, has been inconsistent, got COVID twice this past season, and is suspended internationally for a positive cocaine test.

5. Conor Garland – Pending RFA. No talk with Coyotes since Garland’s camp made two contract proposals back in May.

6. Reilly Smith – Vegas needs a change up down the middle.

7. Sam Reinhart – A year left on his deal and it doesn’t sound like he’s interested long-term.

8. Pavel Buchnevich – Source say the Rangers are exploring the idea for the RFA who will want a big contract.

9. Duncan Keith

10. Evander Kane – Friction with some teammates … again.

11. Rights to Dougie Hamilton.

12. Nate Schmidt – Hasn’t been a fit with the Canucks.

13. Johnny Gaudreau – Changes could be coming in Calgary.

14. Jakub Voracek – Flyers could use the cap flexibility.

15. Tyler Bertuzzi – Back issues.

16. Jake DeBrusk – Could be moved if the Bruins could re-sign Taylor Hall.

17. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Looking for pick, prospect, roster player and could take on a small, bad contract.

18. Rickard Rakell

19. Rasmus Ristolainen – The rumor mill again for Ristolainen.

20. Alex Kerfoot – Could the Leafs move him before the expansion draft. Seattle appears to be interested in selecting him.

21. Dante Fabbro – Ended up being a healthy scratch after getting top four minutes.

22. Vince Dunn

23. Warren Foegele – Looking for more of an opportunity than what the Hurricanes may be able to offer.

24. Rights to Chris Driedger

25. Sami Niku – Could use a change of scenery.