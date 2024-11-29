NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Kaapo Kakko, Chris Kreider, and Jacob Trouba

Kaapo Kakko‘s the latest to enter New York Rangers trade speculation

TSN: Teams have been talking to the New York Rangers, and aside from Chris Kreider‘s and Jacob Trouba‘s name coming up, so has Kaapo Kakko’s according to Darren Dreger.

“I’m told that Kaapo Kakko’s name has resurfaced. Now, it’s not like the Rangers are willing to give this guy away, they drafted him second overall in 2019.

Kakko likely wouldn’t mind a fresh start somewhere, and somewhere that would give him more ice time. If you’re going to trade someone like Kakko, the return will have to be actually what you want.

“But undoubtedly, there’s interest there. ”

Chris Kreider said “there’s frustration, angst, tension” and Jacob Trouba blocking out speculation

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: New Your Rangers forward Chris Kreider said that he’s been out with back spasms as he deals with his name in the rumor mill. He has a 15-team no-trade list.

Kreider has spoken with GM Chris Drury since his name, along with Jacob Trouba, were in rumors as potential veterans being shipped out by the Rangers.

“I think it’s pretty obvious there’s frustration, angst, tension,” Kreider said of the feeling in the Rangers locker room. “Good. We’re 20 games in. Let’s go through this s–t now and figure out who we are. We had the best regular season in the history of an Original Six franchise last year, won a Presidents’ Trophy and didn’t go as far as we would’ve liked. We’re getting exposed right now. Our warts are out there and teams are picking on the things we don’t do well and we’ve gotten away from the things we do do well.

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Rangers Jacob Trouba this week on the trade rumors.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m focused on playing hockey. I learned from the summer you’ve got to kind of block all that out and just focus on playing hockey.”

GM Chris Drury met with Trouba, Kreider and a few other veterans on Tuesday. The odds of Drury being able to find a trade partner are slim. If they were to find a deal, they may end up leaving themselves a leadership hole and someone who plays lots of minutes.

