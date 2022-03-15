NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Are the Rangers eyeing Lehkonen?

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: The New York Rangers had a scout in attendance to watch the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers are believed to be interested in forward Artturi Lehkonen, but he was a late scratch with an upper-body injury.

From a source on Sunday.

“I know they like him a lot so not being able to scout him Sunday probably doesn’t matter too much. They need someone on the right side in that middle six and the game he plays would fit in great with their style.”

As for who the Canadiens could be interested in from the Rangers?

“I know Chytil has been out there and I heard his name a lot earlier in the season,” the source told MHN. “He’s big, talented, needs a change of scenery in my opinion.”

Larry Brooks of the NY Post reported that the Ryan Strome and Rangers aren’t close to an extension, so the Rangers may not want to trade the center .

The Penguins need a winger for Malkin. Do they turn to the Canucks?

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Pittsburgh Penguins need to add a scoring winger at the trade deadline to take another run at it. They need someone to play with Evgeni Malkin.

Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell could be one option but that may cost a first-round pick.

If looking at a middle-six forward, what about Calle Jarnkrok (Kraken) who likely wouldn’t cost a first.

If the Penguins are giving up futures, GM Ron Hextall may prefer someone who has term left on their contract.

Vancouver Canucks Conor Garland has four years left his deal, and Brock Boeser is a pending RFA. There is the obvious Jim Rutherford-Patrik Allvin-Penguins connection. The Canucks may be eyeing one of the Penguins’ defensemen.

“The Canucks, it’s known they’re looking for a young defenceman. One of their targets is John Marino,” Friedman said on Saturday’s 32 Thoughts. “I don’t know if this is going to happen though…It just sounds like it’s been difficult to get a match.”