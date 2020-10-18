NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Rangers have $10 mill for RFAs

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers have just under $10 million in salary cap space to re-sign Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux, and add a seventh defenseman and/or a 13th forward.

Adam Fox or Anthony DeAngelo could be moved to the left side which could open a spot for Nils Lundkvist.

DeAngelo and Alexandar Georgiev were signed to two-year deals so it makes them easier to trade than if they were on one-year deals and arbitration-eligible next offseason.

Projecting cap hit for Lightning RFAs

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Projecting the bridge contracts for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s three restricted free agents.

Mikhail Sergachev: Three years, $5.25 million AAV

Anthony Cirelli: Two years, $3.7 million AAV

Erik Cernak: Two years, $2.4 million AAV

Next offseason could be busy … Flyers monitoring trade and free agent market still

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: There are teams that are still wanting to move money out and Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher thinks next offseason could be just as bad.

“This is the most different offseason that I’ve ever seen,” Fletcher said in a conference call with reporters Friday. “There are a high number of high-salary players available. We’re entering a fascinating time: The Flat Cap Era. As crazy as it is right now out there, I think next summer could be even worse in terms of having some paralysis in the market, and just having too many teams having to move money.”

The Flyers have goaltender Carter Hart and defenseman Travis Sandhiem who will be restricted free agents after next season, and Scott Laughton will be a UFA. In two years forward Sean Couturier is set to become a UFA and in line for a big raise.

The Flyers recently signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson, but are still paying attention to what is available.