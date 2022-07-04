NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – UFAs, Chytil, Kakko, Georgiev, Trade and Free Agent Options

Rangers likely can’t re-sign their top UFA. Getting calls on Chytil and Kakko

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: It doesn’t look like they can get the money to work with Andrew Copp, and the same could be said for Ryan Strome. They are getting calls on Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. Don’t think they want to trade Braden Schneider. Moving Nils Lundkvist is more likely. Teams weren’t interested in giving the Rangers a prospect for Alexandar Georgiev. Wonder if the Rangers would have been interested in Adam Henrique if the Ducks ate some salary and if he had one year left on his deal and not two.

Potential trade and free agent options for the Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers have limited salay cap and only one pick in first three rounds – four picks in total.

Multiple sources have said that any rumors of Kaapo Kakko wanting out of New York are overblown. Two sources said he could sign a two-year bridge-deal worth $4.6 million. Filip Chytil signed that bridge deal last offseason.

As the Rangers look for centers, Vitali Kravtsov is one player they could look at moving. Defensemen prospects they could consider moving include Zac Jones, Nils Lundqvist and Matthew Robertson.

They could re-sign either Andrew Copp or Ryan Strome if they can agree cost effective deal. They may get more than $6 million on the open market but Rangers may need to be closer to $5 million. It’s assumed they could re-sign one of them.

Could they package two or three prospects into a cost effective center?

Potential trade targets for the Rangers.

Kirby Dach – Chicago Blackhawks – chances are slim.

Radek Faksa – Dallas Stars – three years left at $3.25 million.

Yanni Gourde – Seattle Kraken – three years left at $5.167 million.

Alex Wennberg – Seattle Kraken – two years at $4.5 million.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – one year left at $5.25 million. The Rangers wouldn’t be able to afford to extend him.

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets – two years left at $6.25 million. Trading/buying out defenseman Patrik Nemeth may clear enough space for the Rangers to add Scheifele’s contract.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets – owed a $6 million qualifying offer and any long-term deal would be over $7 million. Could cost the Rangers Chytil or Kakko, plus draft picks or prospects.

On the free agent market

Nazem Kadri could cost too much. Paul Stastny could be a cheaper, short-term option. Vincent Trocheck could want over $6 million on a long-term deal.