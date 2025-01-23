NHL Rumors: Expansion, Bruins, Stars, Salary Cap, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Rangers, Devils, Penguins, Sabres, and Blue Jackets

Atlanta and Houston next up for NHL expansion?

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Atlanta and Houston are emerging as the front-runners for NHL expansion. Many cities are interested but those two cities are progressing.

The Boston Bruins won’t give up on the season, and two players the Dallas Stars should target

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: It may be worthwhile for the Boston Bruins to try and find a top-six center that that has some term left on his contract. They aren’t in a position to give up picks and/or prospects for a rental. They aren’t going to be able left both a top-six winger and a top-four defenseman this season. They won’t give up on the season.

NHL Rumors: Should the Boston Bruins be Sellers? Should the Calgary Flames be Buyers?

The Dallas Stars should be targeting New York Islanders center Brock Nelson and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Nelson can play either center or the wing and would give the Stars a deep forward group. Ristolainen has two years left at $5.1 million so he’s going to cost a bit more, especially if the Stars need to the Flyers to retain some salary.

Quick hits on the salary cap, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Rangers, Devils, Penguins, Sabres, and Blue Jackets

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The NHL and NHLPA are discussing future cap numbers. Agent Allan Walsh said on his podcast that next year’s cap number will be $97 million and $105 million by 2027-28.

Will the Colorado Avalanche see the March 7th NHL trade deadline as a deadline for pending UFA Mikko Rantanen or do they risk it and keep him if unsigned.

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to make a move.

The Hurricanes and New York Rangers are two of the teams allowed to talk to Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Believe the Rangers offered Filip Chytil, a first-round pick, and a prospect. Getting mixed signals with the New Jersey Devils and not convinced about the Dallas Stars.

NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect a Pittsburgh Penguins Fire Sale

The Devils have told teams that called, that they are not interested in trading defenseman Simon Nemec.

Believe that the Pittsburgh Penguins are interested in some of the Buffalo Sabres young, NHL-ready prospects.

The Columbus Blue Jackets aren’t really interested in mid-round draft picks for their pending UFAs.

