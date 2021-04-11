NHL Rumors: Nick Foligno, Mattias Janmark, Linus Ullmark, Scott Laughton, and Alex Iafallo

Players to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the trade deadline rumors and players to watch.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“Alright, some other names to keep an eye on.
First, Nick Foligno. Columbus made one its moves , David Savard to Tampa Bay. Nick Foligno, the Blue Jackets believe they’re going to get a first-round pick for him. One of the teams we think is interested, Minnesota, which would reunite him with his brother Marcus.”
- Frank Seravalli: Things are heating with Nick Foligno. Multiple teams putting a first-round pick on the table.
- Frank Seravalli: Believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals may be willing to part with a first-round pick in a Foligno trade.
Chris Johnston…
“Mattias Janmark, Elliotte, was held out of the game in Columbus by the Chicago Blackhawks. What is interesting about him is, he’s a player in the past, he’s played well with high-end linemates. And I think as a result of that, that this is something targeted by teams that are considered contenders, that have those types of players. Colorado has been linked to Janmark. Think the Leafs could potentially be a fit for him. The acquisition cost and the cost on his contract are pretty affordable.”
Elliotte Friedman…
“So players that teams are trying to re-sign, and that will determine if they are available. Buffalo, Linus Ullmark. They are trying to re-sign him. Tough to say at this particular point in time but the Sabres have made it a priority.
In Philadelphia, Scott Laughton. I think he’s been a target for a couple of teams including potentially Toronto. However, they’ve been grinding away at this week. The word is Laughton wants to stay and that Philadelphia wants to keep him. We’ll see if they can close this one out over the next 48 hours.
The other, Alex Iafallo from Los Angeles. The two sides grinding away. A tough one to handicap. Both grinding away to see if there is a fit.”