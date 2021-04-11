NHL Rumors: Nick Foligno, Mattias Janmark, Linus Ullmark, Scott Laughton, and Alex Iafallo

Players to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the trade deadline rumors and players to watch.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Alright, some other names to keep an eye on. First, Nick Foligno. Columbus made one its moves , David Savard to Tampa Bay. Nick Foligno, the Blue Jackets believe they’re going to get a first-round pick for him. One of the teams we think is interested, Minnesota, which would reunite him with his brother Marcus.”

Frank Seravalli : Things are heating with Nick Foligno. Multiple teams putting a first-round pick on the table.

: Things are heating with Nick Foligno. Multiple teams putting a first-round pick on the table. Frank Seravalli: Believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals may be willing to part with a first-round pick in a Foligno trade.

Chris Johnston…

“Mattias Janmark, Elliotte, was held out of the game in Columbus by the Chicago Blackhawks. What is interesting about him is, he’s a player in the past, he’s played well with high-end linemates. And I think as a result of that, that this is something targeted by teams that are considered contenders, that have those types of players. Colorado has been linked to Janmark. Think the Leafs could potentially be a fit for him. The acquisition cost and the cost on his contract are pretty affordable.”

