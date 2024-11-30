NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers Will Eventually Need To Address Their Blue Line

The Fourth Period: Dave Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talking about the Edmonton Oilers and how they may eventually need to address their blue line.

Pagnotta: “Shifting to a team that made the Stanley Cup final last year was one win away, a couple goals away, from winning the Stanley Cup, the Edmonton Oilers. Mark Spector of Sportsnet had a good interview with Stan Bowman, their GM, who wasn’t there when he when the roster was constructed this summer, but is responsible for it.

Now, he basically said that the underlining numbers are suggesting things are going to shift. He doesn’t want to wait too much longer. He thinks the defense is a lot better than, as we’ve seen so far on the ice. But this is a team that’s kind of struggling at both ends, even though they’ve now catapulted themselves back into a wild card spot.

They’re going to make a move at some point this season. They’re going to add to this team. We think the blue line, maybe it’s some depth in their bottom six. When’s the right time for this team to pounce?”

Bernstein: “I would say another 10 to 15 games, probably halfway mark of the NHL season, Dave, because you mentioned they’re in a playoff spot. A lot of guys have underperformed. Arvidsson hurt again, unfortunately, Zach Hyman out of the lineup, but hasn’t performed. Jeff Skinner has been on the fourth line. The moves they’ve made haven’t really paid off.

But when I look at this team and you’re talking about the blue line, maybe it’s a David Savard from Montreal. Because they, Tampa did it once won a championship. Maybe Mike Matheson.

So, but I think you really got to pump the brakes. I think one of the reasons you do is because we saw this act last year where they played even worse. They changed the coach, they went to a Cup final.

And you know, the offensive players around Conner and Leon are going to start to produce. So I think that if you want to add to this team with the odds of winning Stanley Cup, winning that seventh game, you make a move on defense, probably on the second pair right side.”

Pagnotta: “Battling some injuries right now that will be addressed by about a week from now. Hyman and Arvidsson back in the lineup consistently. Skinner will continue to bounce around until he finds his groove

But I agree I think it’s defense, but you have, you can wait and they don’t have the luxury of having a plethora of cap space.”

Bernstein: “They don’t.”

Pagnotta: “So that’s also going to factor into when they make a decision.”

