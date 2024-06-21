NHL Rumors: Nikita Zadorov and Vancouver Canucks Trade Target Tiers

Smoke, Fire or False Alarm if Nikita Zadorov will re-sign with the Vancouver Canucks

Daily Faceoff: There is talk of Nikita Zadorov extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

Tyler Yaremchuk: “Let’s start in Vancouver where there is some talk about an Nikita Zadorov extension. Smoke, fire or false alarm on some of the reports that these two sides are maybe inching closer.”

Frank Seravalli: “Smoke. I don’t think it’s fire just yet because Zadorov’s camps pretty confident that they can get a nice deal on the open market.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Will Make Nikita Zadorov a Final Contract Offer

However, I do think that Canucks are working multiple angles at once, and you heard Rick Tocchet sort of wax poetic about Zadorov and his impact throughout the playoffs. He talked about how much of a breath of fresh air he was in their locker room. He talked about his impact of the game and his physicality.

Obviously, the size is something that he’s a big believer in given how much Zadorov and Tyler Meyers played in the Canucks two rounds. So he’s a believer in all those things, and I’d have to think that that weighs pretty heavily on Patrick Allvin and Jim Rutherford to try and get something done.”

Vancouver Canucks trade target tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Trade target tiers for the

Top Targets – Mitch Marner (Leafs), Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets), and Pavel Buchnevich (Blues)

The ‘Only if the price is right’ tier – Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets), Trevor Zegras (Ducks), Jordan Greenway (Sabres), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Hurricanes), and Mikael Granlund (Sharks).

The ‘we can’t afford to part with that many assets’ tier – Martin Necas (Hurricanes).

The ‘hey, we like him if you need to make cap space’ tier – Yanni Gourde (Kraken), and Radek Faksa (Stars).

The ‘maybe there’s something there’ upside bet tier – Jonatan Berggren (Red Wings), Philip Tomasino (Predators), and Ryan McLeod (Oilers).

NHL Rumors: Can Expect the Vancouver Canucks to Aim High and be Aggressive

The mutual cap dump hockey-trade tier – Christian Dvorak (Canadiens). Similar money to Ilya Mikheyev but Mikheyev has more term and the Canucks would need to add a sweetener.