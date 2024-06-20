NHL Rumors: Can Expect the Vancouver Canucks to Aim High and be Aggressive

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Rat Pack Is Dragged Back to Edmonton episode, on the Vancouver Canucks.

Friedman: “Like I’ll just say this there is a lot of craziness coming out of Vancouver as there usually is. So, you know, I mean you can find what I’ve said. And I’m very curious to see how it all plays out.

The one thing I do think is that I do think Rutherford aims high. You know the (Jake) Guentzel stuff, I find, I find very interesting. I have no doubt, remember at the deadline, they wanted to be involved in him. They just didn’t do it. I have no doubt they would want to be involved in someone like that.

There’s just a lot of conflicting information coming out of what Vancouver is going to do right now. And I’ve contributed enough to it so I’m gonna just let it play out over the next couple days and see what I hear and don’t hear because there’s some guys you’re hearing they’re gone or they can’t do it. There’s other guys not so fast, and even some of the guys you hear they’re gone, you’re like not so fast.

So I’m just gonna let this play out over the next little while but I have no doubt the Canucks will aim high and be aggressive.”

Marek: “No. What does this mean for (Elias) Lindholm, (Nikita) Zadorov, (Tyler) Myers and (Brock) Boeser can be redone on July 1, we want answers now, Elliotte.”

Friedman: “No Jeff. I’m just gonna let this play out for a change and not like dump dirt on myself.”