NHL Rumors: NY Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The New York Islanders don’t have the assets to land Jakob Chychrun

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Two sources have said that New York Islanders are not in the running for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

One source is hearing the Los Angele Kings and Buffalo Sabres, with the other adding the Islanders don’t have the assets.

Jimmy Murphy of BHN reported on the weekend that the Boston Bruins were interested. Pierre LeBurn adds the Bruins, Kings, and Edmonton Oilers were interested.

A Luke Schenn trade getting closer?

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks trading defenseman Luke Schenn could be getting closer. The Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins are still in on it. Have heard that the Tampa Bay Lightning are not in it anymore.

The price for Schenn could be a third-round pick plus another asset.

Three proposals for the Maple Leafs to offer the Blue Jackets for Vladislav Gavrikov

Joshua Kloke and Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Looking at potential trade proposals from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Columbus Blue Jackets pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has said he doesn’t want to trade a first-round pick or top prospect Matthew Knies for a rental. The Blue Jackets are believed to be looking for a first-round pick plus for Gavrikov.

Proposal No. 1 – Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves for Gavrikov – Portzline notes that three years ago and multiple injuries ago it might be a terrific proposal. Robertson is also a winger and not a center.

Proposal No. 2 – Topi Niemela, 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick – Portzline notes it’s better than the first proposal. The Blue Jackets have picked three defensemen in the first round in the last two drafts. Is Niemela ahead of some of their prospects?

Proposal No, 3 – 2023 first-round pick, and 2025 third-round pick – Portzline says this is the type of trade the Blue Jackets are after.