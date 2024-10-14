NHL Rumors: No Formal Trade Request for Timothy Liljegren, and the Leafs Deny He Can Talk to Teams

Timothy Liljegren hasn’t made a formal trade request but…

David Pagnotta: Timothy Liljegren hasn’t made a formal trade request, it sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs know that he would like a change of scenery.

There is nothing imminent. The Maple Leafs have had his name out there since the offseason.

Timothy Liljegren may be on the trade block. Subject of a lot of consternation in TOR. Has always won his minutes handily in the regular season, including in a top four role last year. Always gets his minutes cut in the playoffs in favour of more physical D. pic.twitter.com/TMFE047ln4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 11, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs deny they’ve given Timothy Liljegren permission to talk to teams

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the latest on the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Timothy Lijlegren.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “All right, let’s go to Toronto and the depth chart on defense and what happens with Timothy Liljegren.”

Friedman: “So this has been a storyline, I think, for most of the summer. You know, he’s been involved in some trade talks. And the Maple Leafs have considered moving in, but it hasn’t happened now.

And you know, in the preseason, he moved down the depth chart. He hasn’t played yet, and Toronto is preaching patience with this. They are simply saying, there’s no reason he can’t still play for us.

However, he’s a 25-year-old player. He wants to play. And there’s, you know, I think he’d like to be in a position where he could play.

I think at various times they’ve tried to work to get something done. At other times, they’ve said, look like we don’t like that anything’s out there. And again, I think they’ve told him he could potentially still play for the Maple Leafs.

Now, I had heard this week that he had some permission to talk to other teams. The Maple Leafs have denied that. They said that’s not true. But there’s no question they’re trying to get him to be patient, and he’s simply trying to say, look, I’d like to play as any player would.