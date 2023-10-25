NHL Rumors: No Surprise Noah Hanifin Could Stay In Calgary

TSN: Craig Button when asked if he was surprised to see that Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames considering the comments he and other players had made at the end of last season.

Jay Onrait: “In what I call Craig Button country, that’s Calgary, our own Salim Valji is reporting that Noah Hanifin and the Flames appear to be getting closer on a long-term deal. Now this is somewhat surprising because there was definitely a time not that long ago when it seemed like Hanifin did not want to, not only be in Calgary but to be in Canada period. How important is it for Craig Conroy to get this deal done with Hanifin as soon as possible?”

Craig Button: “It doesn’t have to be done as soon as possible. I mean, I’m gonna go back in time here. At the end of the season, last year after a disaster of a season with all the friction that was happening with Darryl Sutter the players came out and put a stake in the ground.

They all did. Mikael Backlund did Elias Lindholm did. Chris Tanev did to a certain degree. Certainly, Noah Hanifin did because they weren’t coming back if Darryl Sutter was going to be here. It’s as simple as that. They made their statement, so Darryl is gone. What do you do? Come back the day after go hey, just kidding about leaving. You gotta go through the process.

The players spoke. Craig Conroy knew where they were at and now it becomes a contract negotiation. Don’t be surprised when Elias Lindholm signs too. Because what they were doing then was not about not wanting to be in Calgary. It was about they were not going to be in Calgary with Darryl Sutter as their coach, and they put a stake in the ground and you don’t come out after the coach has been fired and go Oh, just kidding about not wanting to stay here. There was a process though.

And now when we hear about them getting signed, and now that we saw Backlund get signed, you’re hearing about Noah Hanifin it should come as no surprise.”