NHL Rumors: Noah Hanifin and Alex DeBrincat

The Calgary Flames trading Noah Hanifin makes sense
(Off of Elliotte Friedman’s report that Hanifin isn’t interested in a contract extension)
Brian Costello: The Calgary Flames trading defenseman Noah Hanifin makes sense for them on many levels.
- Mackenzie Weegar will likely play more minutes, closer to the 23 that he averaged in Florida over the 21 minutes under Darryl Sutter.
- Oliver Kylington‘s return to the organization gives them a second-pairing defenseman with Chris Tanev.
- He is only 26 with one year left on a friendly contract and should net the Flames a nice return.
Jim Matheson: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Hanifin after GM Brad Treliving him in his top-four when he was the Flames GM.
Six teams that could be interested in Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat
Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Alex DeBrincat is likely on the move and it could happen at the draft again. The Ottawa Senators have filed for salary arbitration in an attempt to get him under $9 million if he’s still with the team.
There should be plenty of interest and the Senators should be able to get some NHL-ready pieces. Six potential trade candidates.
Carolina Hurricanes – They need a No. 2 center over a winger but they do need a game-breaker. The Senators may be looking for a winger back, something the Hurricanes may not want to do. Seth Jarvis?
Detroit Red Wings – He might be interested in signing long-term and the Wings could use talented forwards. They have lots of prospects and some are NHL-ready. Is talk overblown since they are division rivals and at about the same stage in their rebuild?
Florida Panthers – He’d give them added scoring but they have work to do on their blue line. Assets to trade could be an issue.
New York Rangers – A hole at right wing and some young assets to dangle. Would need to move some money out given their RFAs they need to re-sign.
Pittsburgh Penguins – Their trade assets could be Rickard Rakell and maybe Tristan Jarry‘s UFA rights. Money could be tight as Jake Guentzel needs and extension and they need to find a goalie.
St. Louis Blues – The Blues have extra first-round picks if the Senators don’t find a ‘hockey trade’ they like. Blues would need to move salary out.