NHL Rumors: Noah Hanifin and Alex DeBrincat

The Calgary Flames trading Noah Hanifin makes sense

(Off of Elliotte Friedman’s report that Hanifin isn’t interested in a contract extension)

Brian Costello: The Calgary Flames trading defenseman Noah Hanifin makes sense for them on many levels.

Mackenzie Weegar will likely play more minutes, closer to the 23 that he averaged in Florida over the 21 minutes under Darryl Sutter.

Oliver Kylington‘s return to the organization gives them a second-pairing defenseman with Chris Tanev.

He is only 26 with one year left on a friendly contract and should net the Flames a nice return.

Jim Matheson: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Hanifin after GM Brad Treliving him in his top-four when he was the Flames GM.

Six teams that could be interested in Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Alex DeBrincat is likely on the move and it could happen at the draft again. The Ottawa Senators have filed for salary arbitration in an attempt to get him under $9 million if he’s still with the team.

There should be plenty of interest and the Senators should be able to get some NHL-ready pieces. Six potential trade candidates.

Carolina Hurricanes – They need a No. 2 center over a winger but they do need a game-breaker. The Senators may be looking for a winger back, something the Hurricanes may not want to do. Seth Jarvis?

Detroit Red Wings – He might be interested in signing long-term and the Wings could use talented forwards. They have lots of prospects and some are NHL-ready. Is talk overblown since they are division rivals and at about the same stage in their rebuild?

Florida Panthers – He’d give them added scoring but they have work to do on their blue line. Assets to trade could be an issue.

New York Rangers – A hole at right wing and some young assets to dangle. Would need to move some money out given their RFAs they need to re-sign.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Their trade assets could be Rickard Rakell and maybe Tristan Jarry‘s UFA rights. Money could be tight as Jake Guentzel needs and extension and they need to find a goalie.

St. Louis Blues – The Blues have extra first-round picks if the Senators don’t find a ‘hockey trade’ they like. Blues would need to move salary out.