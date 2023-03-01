NHL Rumors: Not looking like Brock Boeser is heading to Pittsburgh, and ties to Chychrun and Miller

Not looking like Brock Boeser is heading to Pittsburgh as of now

Rob Rossi: As of 6:15 PM on Tuesday, sources from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks said that they don’t think that forward Brock Boeser is headed to the Penguins.

Shayna Goldman: (late afternoon, before the above tweet) It sounds like things between the Penguins and Canucks are heating up. The Penguins are looking at someone with term left on their deal.

If a trade happens, it wouldn’t be a surprise if one or both of Marcus Pettersson and Pierre-Olivier Joseph is included.

Shayna Goldman: The Canucks management could sell Joseph, like they did with Aatu Raty, as a high first-round pick.

Some issues for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski: Issues with players the Penguins have been linked to.

J.T. Miller – Salary

Brock Boeser – Fit, he’s a right winger

Jakob Chychrun – Cost to acquire

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall doesn’t think as highly of Jakob Chychrun as mush as head coach Mike Sullivan does but he’s stayed in contact with the Arizona Coyotes about him.

Coach Sullivan has been wishing lately for them to acquire Chychrun.

Wiley Canuck: (before the two Penguins were put on waivers) Craig Button on the Donnie and Dhali show: “If you’re looking at Pittsburgh, Miller can work if you take big contract back.”

Shayna Goldman: Speculating that maybe defenseman Marcus Pettersson could be involved to help even out some of the money. He has two years left on his contract at around $4 million.

On McGinn and Kapanen going waivers in the past week

Rob Rossi: Penguins GM Ron Hextall trade and was not able to trade Kasperi Kapanen and Brock McGinn.

“Brock McGinn was GM Ron Hextall’s first big UFA signing (2021).

Kasperi Kapanen was his curious retaining (2022).

Hextall has placed both on waivers since Friday. Not the best look … if ownership is paying attention.”