NHL Rumors: Notes On Some Of The Remaining Unrestricted and Restricted Free Agents

Notes on some of the remaining unrestricted free agents

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Mike Hoffman could be looking for between $5.5 and $6.5 million a season, and would take a short-term deal. Elliotte Friedman has said that the Nashville Predators have shown some interest. The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Columbus Blue Jackets could use some scoring help. The Philadelphia Flyers have crept into the rumor mill.

The Bruins have just under $3 million in cap space. The Blue Jackets have $9 million in space but still need to re-sign Pierre-Luc Dubois. The New Jersey Devils are armed with about $17 million in cap space, with the Predators at around $12 million.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets could have some interest in Mikael Granlund according to Andy Strickland. The Predators could use scoring help but it is unlikely that they circle back to Granlund.

If the Bruins don’t bring Zdeno Chara back, maybe they take a look at Sami Vatanen.

Latest on Barzal and Hamonic

Sportsnet: The New York Islanders have around $3.9 million in projected cap space with Mathew Barzal and Dmytro Timashov remaining to sign.

It’s looking like Barzal will get a bridge a deal as they don’t really have the cap room to go long-term.

“That’s still what I’m hearing,” Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet 960 The FAN’s Big Show. “They still have a lot of cap issues, so that’s what I expect. “I just don’t know how they’re going to be able to get to a Barzal six- or seven-year number without major surgery. Even a two- or three-year deal could be somewhat painful surgery.”

Brayden Point‘s three-year $6.75 million per could be a comparable for Barzal.

The Vancouver Canucks remain interested in free agent Travis Hamonic.

“I do know Vancouver has been in and out on Hamonic and they were very interested in Hamonic before they acquired Nate Schmidt,” Friedman said. “I still think they remain interested in Hamonic, but they probably don’t have the flexibility salary-wise they did before they traded for Schmidt.”

The Canucks could go with youth on the blue line instead of a veteran like Hamonic. There is an outside chance the Flames are still interested.