NHL Rumors: NY Rangers and Ryan Strome, and Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller

Rangers and Strome talking extension, and options if they don’t reach a deal

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers and pending free agent Ryan Strome have held contract talks and have exchanged preliminary numbers.

There is still lots of work to be done. Chris Drury won’t give Strome a sign or be traded ultimatum. The Rangers aren’t going to trade their No. 2 center while in a playoff spot. If a deal can’t be reached by the trade deadline, they can also continue talks after the playoffs.

The Rangers do need to keep in mind their salary cap position for next year and beyond. They don’t have a lot of room to deal with. It could be hard for them to go more than $5.75 million on a Strome extension.

If they don’t re-sign Strome potential replacements like Tomas Hertl and Vincent Trocheck could cost more.

The Vancouver Canucks are asking for an ‘astronomical’ price for forward J.T. Miller at this time but it could come down closer to the trade deadline. Miller could play on right wing on either of the top-two lines and possibly shift to second-line center next year if need be. Could the Rangers convince the Canucks to retain some salary?

Will the Canucks go after Rangers Alexis Lafreniere in the offseason with new Canucks assistant GM Emilie Castonguay being Lafreniere’s former agent? Could there be a ‘mega-deal’ involving either Elias Pettersson or Bo Horvat?

Sources are saying the Rangers interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been overstated.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun thinks that the Vancouver Canucks will tell teams that if you’re interested in J.T. Miller, you better make your best offer before the March 21st trade deadline.

“Now, the Canucks’ front office has a few things to consider here because it’s not a guarantee they move him. He’s got a year and a half left on his deal. The front office, with new general manager Patrick Allvin, has to ask this question – where would the Canucks be in two years time when J.T. Miller’s deal is up? Is he part of what they view as the team moving forward?

Number two, this team needs young prospects, more prospects in the pipeline. If a team steps up with three to four prospects, three to four assets, it’s something they’ve probably got to look at.

And number three, is their best deal for J.T. Miller before this deadline, or is it in the off-season at the draft when he has a year left? None of those questions are answered yet but it’s something the Canucks’ revamped front office is going to tackle over the next couple of weeks.”