NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, and Kings

Oilers CEO doesn’t want to be permanent GM

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers will be searching for a new GM as Ken Holland won’t have his contract renewed. CEO Jeff Jackson isnt’ interested in the position: “I don’t have any intention of being the general manager.”

Jackson said it’s a priority to find a new GM but they don’t have a timeline. He’s their acting GM.

Oilers not planning but considering a buy out, and want a GM before a Draisaitl extension

Jason Greger: Oilers acting GM Jeff Jackson on goaltender Jack Campbell: “We are looking at every option, including Jack. We aren’t planning that (buyout), but we are considering it.”

Jackson on a GM and Leon Draisaitl extension: “We need to have our GM, before we getting into the meat of that (Draisaitl contract extension). I’m assuming they (Draisaitl’s camp) will want to know how the GM is and what their plan is.”

The Blackhawks are interested in signing Sam Lafferty

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Blackhawks also got the rights to pending UFA Sam Lafferty in the trade and they are very interested in signing him.

Teams interested in the No. 2 overall pick

Pierre LeBrun: Teams are calling the Chicago Blackhawks about the No. 2 pick and they’re being told it’s not available.

The asking price for No. 4 is high

Anthony Di Marco: Teams have contacted the Columbus Blue Jackets about the No. 4 pick.

The price is real high with one person saying “A King’s ransom.”

Maple Leafs goalie prospect heading to Toronto

Hockey News Hub: Hearing that Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending prospect Artur Akhtyamov will be leaving Ak Bars and heading to North America.

Terry Koshan: Akhtyamov’s agent Dan Milstein confirms the report that he’ll be coming to Toronto. He’s expected to arrive next week.

Akhtyamov is trending mighty nice, Toronto. Might have one here.

Is Jake Guentzel a possibility for the Los Angeles Kings?

Dennis Bernstein: On the rumors that the Los Angeles Kings are interested in pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel.

The Kings have about $23 million in cap space with 14 players under contract. Forward Quinton Byfield needs a new contract. Guentzel could be looking for $9 million a season.

“Never say never but GMRB would have to do some significant roster carving.”