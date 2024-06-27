NHL Rumors: Who Will Be the Next Edmonton Oilers General Manager?

During the Edmonton Oiler’s final season media availability, CEO Jeff Jackson announced that Ken Holland would not be returning as General Manager for next season. Jackson stated that he does not want to commit to being the general manager.

There has been speculation surrounding Ken Holland’s future all season in Edmonton. He is entering the final year of his deal, which expires on June 30th.

Jeff Jackson is handling all business with no general manager heading into the draft and free agency. Still, the question remains: who will be the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers?

TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Ryan Rishaug, and Darren Dreger discussed the situation with James Duthie following Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

James Duthie: “And with all these decisions looming they’re going to need a general manager and we’re not sure Kenny Holland is going to be that General Manager.”

Darren Dreger: “Well, right, and the draft is right around the corner. Is Kenny Holland going to be sitting at the end of the Oilers draft table? I mean, there could be all kinds of changes in hockey operations, Jeff Jackson will very likely remain in his post, maybe he becomes the general manager.

Maybe they elevate another individual inside the organization to the role of president, or maybe they bring in somebody from the outside. I mean, if you’re looking at general manager possibilities, there’s been enough speculation targeting a guy like Mark Hunter. What about Stan Bowman? I mean eventually, the National Hockey League is going to reinstate Stan Bowman, he is going to have lots of opportunities. And I’m told that the Oilers shouldn’t be ruled out as a possibility.”

Duthie: “And you know what? All of these same decisions would be happening if they won the Stanley Cup down. Would just be a lot more fun than it is right now.”