NHL Rumors: Oilers, Golden Knights, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Predators, and Blackhawks

Oilers and Golden Knights scouting the Blue Jackets

Brian Hedger: The Edmonton Oilers had three scouts listed again watching the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Mark Spector: Only goaltending scout Jeff Salajko was in attendance and he lives in Columbus.

There were 11 scouts in total watching the Blue Jackets, including two from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blue Jackets are interested in clearing some roster space.

Shaedon: Bob Stauffer and Frank Seravalli on 630 CHED.

“Elvis Merzlikins‘ agent is Gerry Johansson (an Edmonton based agent)

CBJ and Elvis would welcome a change of scenery

Bob also said players on the Oilers have a lot of “Respect” for Elvis.

Noted his play in the league and world championships.”

The Vancouver Canucks are still interested in defensemen

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks remain in contact with injured free agent defenseman Ethan Bear. They aren’t out on him or any other defenseman after trading for Nikita Zadorov.

The Nashville Predators are watching a KHL forward

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: 21-year-old KHL forward Vasily Atanasov wasn’t selected in three NHL drafts and is in the top 10 in scoring with 32 points in 35 games.

The Nashville Predators are one of the NHL teams who are showing some interest.

Could Patrick Kane wear a Blackhawks jersey again? Toews returning next year?

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane still wonders if a return to the Chicago Blackhawks is a possibility in the future.

“There’s always a piece in the back of your mind that maybe could potentially happen — even down the line or in the future,” he said. “You never know. I love the city, loved my time there with the organization.”

Kane gives a little update on Jonathan Toews, who he texts a lot with.

“It seems his intention is to take the year off and then go from there. It sounds like he’s doing better, so hopefully he’ll be able to come back.”