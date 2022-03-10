NHL Rumors: Oilers, Hurricanes, Canadiens, and the Maple Leafs

Two potential targets for the Oilers

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: See holes on the Edmonton Oilers at center and on the blue line. The Oilers have scouted the three of the Philadelphia Flyers last four games, including the Flyers-Chicago Blackhawks game. Catching the Oilers eye could be Flyers defensmean Justin Braun and Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter.

Hurricanes looking at the Canadiens blue line?

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: A source has said that the Carolina Hurricanes continue to scout the Montreal Canadiens.

“They’ve got to be focused on Petry and Chiarot right?” the source asked rhetorically. “I know they’re watching the Habs and they need defense.”

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell is on record saying that they could use some help on the blue line.

For the Hurricanes to acquire either Chiarot or Petry, the Canadiens would need to retain some salary and/or contracts. Forward Jesper Fast has a year left at $2 million and played under Jeff Gorton in New York.

The Canadiens already have the Hurricanes first-round pick from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.

Toronto Maple Leafs trade assets

Mark Zwolinski of the Toronto Star: Looking at potential trade assets for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Draft picks – The Leafs only have their first, second and seventh this year. They might be willing to move a first for someone like John Klingberg, Jakob Chychrun or Hampus Lindholm.

They could include a defenseman like Justin Holl, Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren and Travis Dermott.

Forward Ilya Mikheyev has value right now and they may not be able to afford him next year. Pierre Engvall is a pending RFA.

Toronto Marlies Josh Ho-Sang and Alex Steeves might interest someone. Prospects Matthew Knies, Nick Abruzzese and Topi Niemela will interest teams.

The Leafs will have deadline space of around $4,5 million. Jake Muzzin and his concussion could change that number if he’s LTIR’d for the rest of the season.