NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kings, Garland, Canadiens, Sharks, Predators, and Stars

On the Oilers leading up to the trade deadline

Ryan Rishaug: Thread on the Edmonton Oilers.

“Couple thought on the Oiler blue-line and deadline day. Still think Soucy makes a lot of sense for them. Do wonder how Chiarot deal affected the market, especially for a player with a year left on his deal as opposed to a UFA.

Feels like a sellers market, so perhaps Francis waits to see if he can squeeze a 2nd and a good prospect, or maybe even a 1st for him. My guess is Holland wouldn’t do a 1st for Soucy, but you’d think they’d have to consider a 2nd + something else.

I’d bet they end up standing pat in net, unless an upgrade presents itself that is doable with their cap space, but look for it to be a 3 man internal race down the stretch barring something unforeseen developing.

Potential for a depth forward, but I’d say unlikely. They have RNH about to come back, already acquired Kane earlier this year, have Holloway developing and could potentially get him a look late this season. Archibald being part time isn’t ideal.

But unless a 3rd or 4th round pick is offered up, I could see them standing pat with him rather than moving one of their best PK forwards and a physical guy along for a 6th or 7th. Might be fairly quiet for them..we shall see.”

Quick hits on the Kings, Garland, Canadiens, Sharks, Predators, and Stars

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings are interested in Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun. The Kings are after a top-six winger that has term. They’ve spoken with the Vancouver Canucks about Conor Garland. They could add a bottom-six forward and some depth on the blue line before the deadline.

Also checking in on Garlard are the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said he’d like keep Artturi Lehkonen and Brett Kulak but would listen.

The San Jose Sharks would like to extend pending UFA Alexander Barabanov.

Don’t get the sense that the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg getting an extension done before the deadline despite the interest. Don’t expect him to get traded.

The Dallas Stars are looking for a depth defenseman.

The Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals are looking for cheap depth.