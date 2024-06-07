NHL Rumors: Oilers, Panthers, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Avalanche, and the Devils

Quick free agent hits on the Oilers, Panthers, Hurricanes, Red Wings and Avalanche

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Stanley Cup could end on June 24th. GM Ken Holland‘s contract with the Edmonton Oilers ends on June 30th. The NHL draft is June 28th and 29th and free agency opens on July 1st. Not a lot of time.

The Florida Panthers won’t have a lot of time to re-sign Sam Reinhart but there is a desire from both sides.

The Carolina Hurricanes are having some talks with pending UFA Jake Guentzel but he’ll likely test the option market. They’ll still be an option and have the bonus of being able to offer eight years.

David Perron‘s agent, Allan Walsh, is expected to meet with Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman this week. There’s a mutual interest but a deal isn’t guaranteed.

Red Wings GM Yzerman is also expected to meet with Patrick Kane‘s (UFA) agent, Pat Brisson, and Lucas Raymond‘s (RFA) agent J.P. Barry this week as well.

Jonathan Drouin‘s agent, Allan Walsh, is expected to meet with Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland this week. There’s a mutual interest but a deal isn’t guaranteed. With the uncertainty surrounding Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog, think a deal will get done.

Which goaltender could be the best fit for the New Jersey Devils?

Colton Davies of Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk asks Frank Seravalli which goaltender he thinks would be the best fit for the New Jersey Devils.

“I am going to go off the board, if I am the New Jersey Devils I am not going to go and trade my No. 10 overall pick for a goalie I am keeping that and finding a mid-tier option and saying Filip Gustavsson.

I know that’s not the sexiest name but think between Gustavsson and next year Jake Allen, those two guys combing for $5 million provides you better roster flexibility and lower acquisition cost. Two years ago we were talking about Gustavsson as the “Hey this is the next guy on the rise for the Wild.” He had a .930 save percentage that season, he was lights out.

But the Wild have Marc Andre Fleury and he will mentor Jesper Wallstedt which is why they have Gustavsson on the block. I know the Devils need to find a solution, I know fans want that security blanket, that big name, but I think they will have to settle for Gustavsson and resist the urge.”