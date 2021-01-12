NHL Rumors: On If There Is A Market For Pierre-Luc Dubois

Sportsnet 960 Radio: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on if there is a trade market for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think Columbus starts the season with him, but I heard that teams are not screwing around when it comes to this guy’s availability. They aren’t playing games. They’re just saying, ‘we’re interested,’ and I think some of the preliminary offers, I think they made Columbus aware that they could make a good deal here when they decide to do it.”

On if Friedman thinks Dubois could be moved this season.

“Well, I don’t know about that. It’s tough because … I don’t think this has been easy for them. I think they’ve been kind of in a bit of shock. I think they’d kind of like to play out.

My guess is they let it play out for awhile. See where they are and see where it goes. But I do think that some teams made it very clear that they are not going to fool around. What I think that happens is, for a young player like that, a center like that to become available, you don’t want to screw around and see the player get dealt somewhere else because you’re not putting your best offer on the table. I just think some teams put, made it very clear that, we might be able to do ‘x’ if you are willing to do this.

The word I got was that the Blue Jackets considered some of the potential moves intriguing, but I don’t know if that means they are going to do it now. I just think they know now that there’s a marketplace.”