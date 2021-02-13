NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and Six Teams That May Have Interest in Victor Mete

Senators have assets to move before the trade deadline

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators have nine pending free agents and they’ll likely be looking to acquire more assets by the trade deadline.

Veterans that could draw some interest include Braydon Coburn, Josh Brown, Cedric Paquette and Artem Anisimov.

The Senators sent the Arizona Coyotes a 2021 second-round pick for Derek Stepan, but both player and the Senators may be regretting the deal. Stepan has three young kids, including a son born four days after the Senators acquired him.

Stepan only carries a $2 million salary for this season and a salary cap hit around $4.8 million. Senators GM Pierre Dorion said this week that Stepan hasn’t asked for a trade.

His training camp was delayed because of quarantining and he only started skating five days before their season opener. He’s been playing on the Sens third and fourth lines.

Six potential landing spots for Victor Mete

Mike Johnston of Sportsnet: The agent for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete went public over a week ago that his client could use a change of scenery. The 22-year old has been a healthy scratch at times this season. He carries a $735,000 salary cap hit for this season.

A look at six teams that could have some interest in Mete.

Detroit Red Wings – Maybe the ideal landing spot for Mete as they could use some youth on their blue line. The have three second-round picks and two third-round picks in the 2021 NHL draft.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Have three defensemen out with injuries and two others who will be UFAs after the season. Could use some short- and long-term help.

Anaheim Ducks – Could be an upgrade over Ben Hutton, Andy Welinski and Jani Hakanppa. Mete could develop nicely behind Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm.

Arizona Coyotes – Only have two defensemen under contract beyond this season.

Buffalo Sabres – Still on the youth movement. Have expiring defenseman contracts in Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe and Matt Irwin.

Calgary Flames – Mete and Sam Bennett have the same agent. Would a one-for-one deal between the Flames and Canadiens work?