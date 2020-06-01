NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks

Senators GM Dorion on the draft and free agency

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators are guaranteed two picks in the top-six, and at best they could hold the No. 1 and No. 2 picks. The Senators have stockpiled picks for this draft, with three first-round picks and nine picks in the first three rounds.

GM Pierre Dorion wouldn’t say if they will try to package some picks and move up in the draft.

“We are going to follow that plan, we are not going to rush things, we are going to do things properly,” Dorion said. “And that is part of having long term success and building a championship calibre team in Ottawa if we do the right thing here with this draft.”

Dorion wouldn’t comment on if there have been contract talks with any of their own free agents. As for free agency this offseason, the Sens will only be interested in short-term deals.

“Last year we added veterans (in free agency and trade) because we felt it would help the growth of our young players and the growth of our team. And it is something we could look at in the short term.”

Backup options for the Anaheim Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks pending free agent goaltender Ryan Miller will have to decide if he wants to continue playing or not. The 39-year old is three wins short of Dominik Hasek and is 13 wins away from 400, milestones that he may want to chase.

The Ducks really don’t have a backup option within the organization, so if Miller isn’t re-signed, they’ll need to find a replacement for him.

If the Ducks do look for a replacement, there are plenty of options for them.

There likely isn’t a link between the Ducks and Braden Holtby, Robin Lehner, Corey Crawford, Henrik Lundqvist, Jake Allen, and Antti Raanta.

Possibilities for the Ducks could include Anthony Stolarz, Anton Khudobin, Cam Talbot, Mike Smith, Keith Kinkaid, Thomas Greiss, Craig Anderson, Brian Elliott, Aaron Dell, Laurent Brossoit, Louis Domingue, Jimmy Howard, and Adin Hill.