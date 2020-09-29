NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins

Draft notes for the Ottawa Senators

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators Trent Mann confirmed GM Pierre Dorion’s comment last week that they will be taking either Quinton Byfield or Tim Stuetzle at No. 3, depending on which one is there.

John Rodenburg: Is there any momentum building for drafting Jack Quinn at No. 5. There is some support for draft defenseman Jake Sanderson at five as well.

Hailey Salvian: Asked Mann about Quinn potentially filling a hole at right wing and he quickly took the conversation back to Lucas Raymond.

Bruce Garrioch: Mann adds that scouts have been watching Raymond all season.

Bruce Garrioch: Candidates to be drafted at five could include Cole Perfetti, Lucas Raymond, Alexander Holtz, Marco Rossi, Jamie Drysdale.

Bruce Garrioch: Mann said that teams have been calling the Senators about the No. 5 pick to move up, and the Senators have been listening.

Krug’s rights likely on the move after their latest contract offer

Frank Seravalli: It sounds like there are teams who are interested in trading for the rights to Boston Bruins pending UFA defenseman Torey Krug.

Believe that the last offer from the Bruins to Krug was six years at $6.5 million per.

Nick Gross of NBC Sports Boston: The Bruins only have around $15 million in projected salary cap space, which will be tricky to bring back Krug, Jake DeBrusk and some of their other free agents.

On the open market, Krug would be able to more than the $6.5 million per that Seravalli reported, and he’ll have no shortage of interested teams.

If the Bruins can’t come to terms before the start of free agency, trading his rights to someone for a draft pick definitely makes sense.

Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal: It’s sounded like Krug wouldn’t be back with the Bruins since the day they left the Toronto bubble.