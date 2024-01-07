NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Calgary Flames

What the Ottawa Senators looking to do?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on the Ottawa Senators looking for pros.

Ron McLean: “… but there’s (Flames GM) Craig Conroy and (Senators GM Steve) Staios sitting there thinking we got to be in this hunt. How do we get there? Or does Steve Staios, what about them?

Friedman: “Well, I think there’s no question right now and just in talking to everybody today that the most aggressive team at this time of year right now as the Ottawa Senator. They are out there, and they are letting it be known that they want to try some things.

Now, number one, they have been asked, Are you interested in dealing any of your young core players? And the answer I’ve heard is no. They’re not at the point they’re even considering that they think it’s way too soon.

What they are looking for, the word is ‘Pro’s.’ Real professionals. Players who know how to play properly. Players who take good care of themselves like they’re just looking to add some more of that to their roster. That is what other teams are saying about Ottawa.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on the Calgary and pending UFA Noah Hanifin.

Ron McLean: “Meanwhile, Calgary, you remember earlier in the year, Noah Hanifin was basically in a verbal extension done with the Calgary Flames and then it went away, kind of changed his mind.

Well, I think the two of them are talking again. I don’t know where this is going to go Ron. But I don’t think it’s out of the possibility. I thought earlier in the year there was no way they’re gonna pick this back up again, and he wasn’t going to stay. I don’t think it’s out of the question, but I just wouldn’t want to put odds on it.”