NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Minnesota Wild

Brown without a contract as sides hope to find a new home

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators RFA forward Logan Brown hasn’t signed the Senators qualifying offer and hopes to be traded. Things haven’t worked out well of late for Brown and the Senators and it may be best if both sides move on.

The Senators won’t just give Brown, a former first-round pick away for nothing. Brown may have to accept the qualifying offer, go to training camp and hopefully increase his trade value.

GM Pierre Dorion said the sides have talked recently.

“We talked as recently as (Thursday) with Logan’s camp. I’m sure we’ll come to some kind of compromise at some time.”

Senators and Brady Tkachuk talks progressing

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that they have had “productive” contract discussions with Brady Tkachuk’s reps.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Senators GM Dorion on contract talks with Tkachuk.

“All I’m going to say about Brady is that we’re not going to negotiate in public. We’ve had productive, positive discussions with Brady’s camp.”

The Senators would like to get Tkachuk locked up long-term and name him team captain by the end of training camp.

The Sens will use Andrei Svechnikov‘s eight-year, $7.75 million per season deal as a comparable.

Guerin on Kaprizov contract talks

Michael Russo of The Athletic: A Q&A with Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin. Guerin on restricted free agent forward Kirill Kaprizov and where talks sit.

“No, there’s nothing new to really tell you or the fans. It’s pretty much status quo. We’re working through it. I mean, hey look, like I said months and months ago, this is going to take a long time. This is going to be a process. He’s not the only one. This is just the way it goes, so don’t lose faith, don’t be frustrated. I’m confident, but we’ll see which way it goes.”

Guerin said they can only worry about what they can offer Kaprizov and not the KHL. They hope they can get something down soon but realize it’s a process. Both sides have comprised and are looking towards a mid-range deal.