NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the New York Rangers

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Indications are that Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios has been trying to add a veteran third or fourth-line forward that could help out some of their younger players. The Senators have Claude Giroux and Travis Hamonic but they could use some help.

The Senators had been building around their core of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson and Shane Pinto, but the Senators’ new management group doesn’t have a history with them. If this new group needs to make a big change, they won’t be afraid. GM Staios has said that he believes in this core but the rest of the season could determine how much or who he believes in.

Potential trade targets for the New York Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers are at the top of the NHL standings and are in ‘go-for-it mode’ leading up to the March 8th trade deadline. Their salary cap situation will play a role in what they’re able to do and what they’re after.

The health of Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko will also play a role as their on LTIR currently and could determine if they are looking for a centerman or a right winger. Kakko is skating and should be ready well before the playoffs. Chytil is back in Czechia recovering from another concussion. Chytil remaining on the LTIR would open up $4.4375 million in LTIR money.

Potential targets for the Rangers if they have LTIR money available

Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks – pending UFA at a $5.825 million cap hit.

Elias Lindholm – Center – Calgary Flames – pending UFA at a $4.85 million cap hit.

Victor Olofsson – LW/RW – Buffalo Sabres – pending UFA at a $4.75 million cap hit.

Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Ottawa Senators – pending UFA at a $5 million cap hit.

Potential targets for the Rangers if no LTIR money is available

Cal Clutterbuck – RW – New York Islanders – pending UFA at a $1.75 million cap hit.

Anthony Duclair – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks – pending UFA at a $3 million cap hit.

Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens – pending UFA at a $1.985 million cap hit.

Thomas Novak – C – Nashville Predators – pending UFA at a $800,000 cap hit.