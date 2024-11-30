NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Ottawa Senators have talked to the Philadelphia Flyers

Daily Faceoff Youtube: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk talk about the Ottawa Senators’ needs, and that they’ve held some talks with the Philadelphia Flyers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “The last one I got for you before we get to our big segment. Artem Zub goes out for the Senators and all of a sudden there’s some talk that Ottawa may be looking for a defenseman. Smoke, fire, false alarm?

Seravalli: “No, I think there’s fire there, but I, it’s not only on a defenseman. I mentioned on the DFO rundown yesterday with Jason Gregor that the Sens are also looking to shake up their forward group as well, in a in a potential forward swap.

NHL Rumors: In Need of Centers, Predators, Rangers, and the Hot Seat

I think one of the teams that they’ve been in dialog with has been the Philadelphia Flyers. I mentioned that they’ve like, look, there’s a bunch of guys that I think are up for a change of scenery from the Flyers. I think Morgan Frost, Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee, to a lesser extent, Tyson Foerster. They’re all guys that you could see on the move at some point in time.

And I think the Sens, going back, you know, the other direction. One of the big names that had been talked about was Josh Norris. Now I don’t think the Flyers have a ton of interest in Josh Norris. I think that contract with the term, and also his injury history has been tough.

But the point being, I think the Sens are open and willing to do some different things. And sending out one of those guys that has some security could potentially be that shot across the bow that this team might need.

NHL Rumors: If Mitch Marner Stays in Toronto, Does That Mean John Tavares is Gone?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.