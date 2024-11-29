NHL Rumors: In Need of Centers, Predators, Rangers, and the Hot Seat

Three teams who are looking for centers are ….

TSN: The Calgary Flames are looking for a top-six center, more specifically a second-line center for the next three to five years according to Darren Dreger.

If the Flames remain in the playoff hunt, he could be more aggressive and be a bigger player at the NHL trade deadline than they expected.

Pierre LeBrun adds that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators are also looking for help down the middle.

“I detect an early trend here ahead of March 7, and teams trying to upgrade down the middle. Easier said than done.”

Quick hits on the Predators and Rangers, and two coaches on the hot seat

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Nashville Predators are underperforming but they won’t selling off players just to punt the season. They have too many good players and one that are on big contracts. They are looking to make moves and are armed with some cap space and three first-round picks this year. They’ll be looking for a center. If they don’t turn things around, pending UFA Gustav Nyquist could be on the move.

On the coaching hot seat are Derek Lalande in Detroit and Mike Sullivan in Pittsburgh.

It’s not easy to make trades involving players like Chris Kreider (two years left at $6.5 million) and Jacob Trouba (one year left at $8 million). Both have no trade protection. It makes some sense that the New York Rangers made both players available as they’re looking to shake things up. The Rangers won’t be just giving them away and will be looking for a return that would help them now. Teams that might be interested in trading with the Rangers include the Predators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Ottawa Senators.

