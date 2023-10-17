NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers wanted the Senators to add Tyler Boucher as a sweetener to take Mathieu Joseph

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Among the teams looking to make a trade are the Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.

The Senators need to clear some salary cap space so they can re-sign Shane Pinto. GM Pierre Dorion isn’t willing to attach a premium sweetener to move Mathieu Joseph. The Philadelphia Flyers would take Joseph but they want Tyler Boucher added.

The Sens have also looked at trading defenseman Erik Brannstrom.

Shane Pinto still hasn’t asked for a trade, but could his tune eventually change?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Lots to Talk about, on Ottawa Senators RFA forward Shane Pinto.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Again, ripping off the joke we made on Saturday night, as we record this on Sunday night, there’s, doesn’t seem to be anything’s changed.”

Marek: “Well you better time stamp it. What time are we saying this at?”

Friedman: “I said 10:56 Eastern. So it could you change. You know, Mathieu Joseph, who’s the guy kind of been in the middle of all this. Give him credit. All you can control is how well you play and he’s played really well. He started the year well, and with Norris and Pinto out of the lineup, they need that scoring.

But I’m not really sure what the end game to all of this is going to be. You know, I will tell you this, I think that, you know Pinto was there in town, he left. I’ve had other people say to me, he’s got to be thinking about asking for trade, and every time I checked, the answer everywhere has been no, it’s not happening.

I think, I think that the only thing everybody has to be really worried about here, is does that ever change. But again, I asked everyone I could on Saturday. If someone makes a trade request, it usually filters its way around the league and as of Saturday night people were saying no, there was nothing.”